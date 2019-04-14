|
|
Alan Roderick Hermanson
Alan left on his one way ticket to paradise March 17, 2019. Born on September 26, 1938, he grew up in the Green Lake area, graduated from Lincoln High School, 1956 and from the University of Washington School of Pharmacy, 1960. He owned his own professional pharmacy for 25 years, then worked for Regence Blue Shield until he retired in 2001.
He is loved by his wife of 59 years, Jo-Ann, his daughter, Jolene Agtuca (Peter), his son, Roderick, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held
on April 27, 2019, at 1pm, at
Marlatt Funeral Home, Kent, WA.
In lieu of flowers please contribute in his name to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019