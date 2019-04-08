Alan S. Kern



Alan S. Kern of Kent, WA, died on February 23, 2019. He was killed by a drunk hit-and-run driver while walking home. Alan was born on August 22, 1945 and moved to Seattle in 1990.



Alan spent his early years in Miami, Fl. He graduated with a BA in Physics and Philosophy in 1967, and an MA in Experiential Psychology in 1968, both from



Brandeis University in Waltham, MA. He received a Ph.D in Clinical and Community Psychology in 1973 from York University, Toronto, Ontario.



Alan overcame many difficulties in his life, including having polio as a young child and a near fatal car accident in 1982, leaving him with severe brain damage. These injuries left him unable to talk, read or write. Alan was determined that these twists of fate would not define him, and through many years of rehabilitation, hard work, and perseverance, Alan regained much of his abilities.



Alan loved to travel all over the world, and photography was his passion despite his disability. Gardening was his other passion as evidenced by his wonderful garden in his previous home. Becoming proficient in computers was both a necessity and interest of Alan's, greatly assisting his ability to communicate. Alan loved learning and continued taking classes throughout his life. He loved being with people and particularly enjoyed the extended family he developed at the Unitarian Universalist church.



A Celebration of His Life



Service will be held at:



Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church Sat., April 13 at 2:00 PM



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church, Des Moines, WA: http://saltwaterchurch.org/ Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019