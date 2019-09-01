|
Alan Thompson
May 17, 1927 ~ July 28, 2019
Democratic state legislator (1965-1986), chief clerk of the state House of Representatives (1986-1993), weekly newspaper publisher (1958-1992), journalist, Congressional aide, athlete, husband, father, grandfather, friend. Colleagues recall his courtesy and calm leadership. His family remembers a gentle patriarch.
His family will host a memorial gathering on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00 PM in the Washington Legislative Building Rotunda,
416 Sid Snyder Avenue SW, Olympia, Washington. See his
obituary @ funeralalternatives.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019