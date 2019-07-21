Alasdair Kirby



June 13, 1961 ~ June 27, 2019



Alasdair, age 58, died after a valiant and courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. He was born in London to Colin and Joan Kirby and spent his formative years between London and Yorkshire England. It can be said he lived his life well and on his own terms.



Alasdair travelled extensively, sailing across the Atlantic five times crewing boats as a means to get to America and back home. On his first voyage he was shipwrecked in Nova Scotia, an adventure that provided good stories, like his pierced ear, told over Irish whiskey or a pint. While on a trip to America he met his wife Stacia in LA. They married in 1989 and moved to Seattle where she was from. Together they raised three children in Lake Forest Park. He was a hands on dad always willing to build forts, have snowball fights or wrestle. He coached several kid's soccer teams and his love for his favorite teams, England, Chelsea FC, and Sounders FC were passed onto his children. Alasdair was the best dishwasher the St. Luke Italian dinner had ever seen, always coming with his toolbelt in case something broke. He loved a good party, from hosting St. Patrick's Day dinners to his daughter's wedding, you would find him with a drink in hand, smile from ear to ear and story to tell. In business, Alasdair was an entrepreneur at heart. He was the owner of A.K. Electric, Inc., an electrical contracting business he ran for 28 years.



He loved his beach house on Whidbey Island, catching crabs, clamming and spending time with family and friends. Alasdair always had the Union Jack and American flag flying. He let his children hand paint his truck each 4th of July for the Maxwelton Parade- it became a crowd favorite blaring "God Save the Queen" by the Sex Pistols. He was a man who never sat still, he always had at least 5 projects going at once. He was kind and generous, with a wicked sense of Brit humor and a man of great integrity.



He is survived by his wife Stacia, daughter Olivia Elliott, (Jack) sons Colin & William, grandson Alasdair, sister Jane, brother Neal and his mother.



A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 17533 St Luke Pl N, Shoreline, on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 am.