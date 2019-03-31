Alayne Isabelle (Hettervig)"Hetter" Milner



Age 82, of Kent, WA. Passed away at Valley Medical Center on March 21, 2019 at 6:30 am. She was surrounding by family and died peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her loving husband Myles J. Milner, her beloved children Colleen Ann and Patrick James (Lauri) Milner, her sister Darlene Busch, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Alayne is the daughter of Alfred and Inga Hettervig. She was born in Grand Forks, ND, September 11, 1936. Alayne was raised on her family farm and attended school in a one room schoolhouse. Her family moved to Climax, MN in 1949. She graduated Nursing school in 1956; and went on to care for patients in hospitals and nursing homes. Alayne met the love of her life, Myles J. Milner and married him on January 24th, 1963. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage.



Alayne enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with her family. She was easy to talk to and made friends wherever she went. Alayne also celebrated her Norwegian and Lutheran culture. She will be greatly missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ronald McDonald house of Fargo, ND - Red River Valley.



Please sign her online guestbook at marlattfuneralhome.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary