Larry was my closest friend in Jr. and Sr. High School, we shared so many great moments together, he was always near when I needed someone to talk to about an issue that I might be having, a great listener that didn't say much but when he did you knew his heart was speaking.

One of the most memorable nights that we every had was with John Lindberg, Don Perrson, Larry and myself, that night was spent sleeping in the family room of the Evenson Funeral Home in Ellensburg, this location would be Larry's residence while he was going to college at Central. Don Perrson couldn't stand staying in the family room so he eventually went out and slept in my car. Larry and I shared so many fun times, I think the only time things were a bit tense was just before I joined the Air Force and had decided that because my parents were going to charge me $25 a week room and board that I would move out. Not having anywhere to go, I asked Larry's mother if I could stay at there home and after a week of my residence she kindly asked me to leave. Following my stay and not having anywhere to really go, I quit my job and joined the Air Force and it turns out that just before I was discharged Larry now an Air Force Officer was assigned to the same base I was on and we never made a connection.during that time.Almost 50 years would pass before I was able to make contact with Larry again, I tried in vein via our ClassMates Web site but no one seemed to have information as to his location and then one day about two years ago I received information that lead me to his email, we exchanged many messages discussing old times and were in the planning stages of getting together this coming Sept. for our 60th class reuion but it wasn't to be as God had called Larry to come home. I will never forget Larry and am so thankful for all the great years we were able to spend together during High School, those years are unforgetable.

Daniel W. Baker

