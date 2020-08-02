Albert Cordova



Albert "Cords" passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. He was 94. Albert was born December 28, 1925 in Seattle to Marco and Rebecca Cordova. He grew up in the central area attending Garfield High where he met the love of his life and wife of 56 years, Katie (Alhadeff). Al proudly served in the US Marine Corp fighting in the battle of Iwo Jima and other campaigns. Katie and Al wed in Seattle in 1949 and Al spent most of his working life in the furniture business. He retired in 1988 and enjoyed many years of free time with Katie until her passing in 2006.



Al was devoted to his family, friends, country and Jewish faith. He was deeply connected to the Sephardic Bikur Holim Synagogue, attending daily services and volunteering until the pandemic made it impossible. Al also loved and cherished his time with dear friends and staff at the wonderful Summit at First Hill. He is survived by children Rebecca Bratner (Steen), Suzanne Boshes (David) and Mark Cordova (Brooke), grandchildren Sean, Lindsey, Brian (Ashley), Katie (Michael), Jacob and Alex, great grandchildren Landon, Marshall and Clara. A graveside service with military honors was held 7/28.



