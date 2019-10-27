|
Albert DEAtley
Albert DeAtley, 85, longtime supporter of the local valleys that he loved and compassionate benefactor, passed away from complications of stroke on Monday evening, October 21, 2019 at 10:22pm surrounded by family and his loving wife, Pat DeAtley.
Known as "driving force in his industry," he first knew success in his leadership as CEO of Superior Asphalt, where he built a top notch management team. Over his tenure, the business came to be one of the largest family owned Asphalt and Paving Road Construction Companies in the United States. Early on, he adopted a philosophy of supporting all local businesses and suppliers that fueled his success, and later parlayed that same "give back" philosophy into causes that were close to his heart, industry and state.
While running his business, he was a very active member in the Washington Asphalt Pavement Association, serving as a Board member in the late 70s, 80s, 90s and early 2000s. He was President of the Washington chapter in 1987 and served as President of the National Asphalt Pavement Association in 1994. During his presidency, he was the driving force behind the establishment of the NAPA Research and Educational Foundation scholarship endow-ment nationwide and worked very hard to get endowed pledges from 11 other Washington state paving companies. These efforts spearheaded a massive program, fueling several hundred scholarships across numerous states nationally. In Washington, since 1995, WAPA has awarded in excess of 550 scholarships totaling over $700,000 to civil engineering students at the University of Washington and WSU. These are perpetual scholarships that will be awarded "forever" as they are funded from the investment returns from the original endowment funds.
As a young man, he met his wife. Pat (Iva Ruth Patterson), married her on June 5, 1955, started their family together having two sons, Alan and Jeffrey, and one daughter, Janet. As their family matured, they both enjoyed travel, became avid boaters, had Roche Harbor as an annual destination on Pat's July Birthday and were in the harbor for 47 years. Big Bay on Stuart Island, BC was another destination for over 2 generations of salmon fishing and business entertaining and, last but certainly not least, Union Bay where their "Or Noir" brought so many and did not miss a single home football game for over 40 years at Husky Stadium.
He was a passionate and a vigorous contributor to so many causes and Pat too. The University of Washington was high on his list, starting with the Athletic department, specifically the football programs and stadiums as a member of the Tyee Club Champions Circle. Al & Patty are also Presidential Laureates and Henry Suzzallo Society members, and Al- who studied civil engineering at the UW in the early 1950s-was inducted into the UW Construction Hall of Fame in 2000 and received a College of Engineering Diamond Award for Distinguished Service in 2006 and also served on the University of Washington Foundation Board. Dedicated philanthropists who hosted many charity functions at their Yakima home, Al and Pat have as their motto non nobis solum ("not for us alone"). Closer to home, so many causes were generously supported including the Boy Scout's DeAtley Lodge at Camp Fife, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences, the Memorial Foundation, the Walter Clore Center, Rotary, Washington Wine Country, and on and on.
He was one of a kind, and some say an era is ending. Let's hope not! He is survived by his loving wife, Pat, his daughter, Janet Leduc, his grandson, Jeremy DeAtley, Dustin DeAtley and Dustin's wife Brittany, his granddaughter, Michelle Mercer and her husband Dennis Sills, and two great granddaughters, Shayera Sills and Diana Sills. He is also survived by Alan DeAtley and his family.
Viewing will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at
Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
201 N 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901
from 3:00-7:00pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held
on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the DeAtley residence, 5910 Scenic Dr, Yakima, WA 98908
at 1:00pm, followed by a Graveside Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
A Reception will follow the
services at Yakima Country Club
500 Country Club Dr, Yakima, WA 98901 from 4:00-6:00pm.
Shaw & Sons is caring for the
family. Memories may be shared
at www.shawandsons.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019