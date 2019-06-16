Home

Albert Joseph Buscio

Albert Joseph Buscio Obituary
Albert Joseph Buscio

Al left our lives at the age of 96 on June 6, 2019. Al lived a long and happy life and brought joy, laughter and love to all who knew him. Al is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughters Laura & Maureen, son Kevin & his wife Tricia and nephews Frank & Ludy Cristofaro and wives Margie & Donna.

Services will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 at 11 AM at St Francis of Assisi Church, 15236 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA.

Reception following with graveside services at Tahoma National Cemetery,

18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
