Albert M. WalkerLong-time resident of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, Albert passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020. He was 87. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Claudia; daughter Suzanne (Paul); son Doug (Sharon); and 3 grandchildren. He was a remarkable man who will be missed by many. Regretfully, Al's celebration of life will be by invite only. Please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/everett-wa/albert-walker-9299521 for online service info.