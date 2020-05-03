|
Albert Martin Gillet
Albert Martin Gillet, 93, of Seattle, WA, died on April 21, 2020. After surviving his wife Doris for almost 3 years, he has now gone on to be with her and his Heavenly Father.
Al was born November 3, 1926, in Seattle, WA, the fifth child of Charles and Harriet Gillet. In the spring of 1943 while on a break from Brown Military Academy (Army) in San Diego, CA, Doris eyed Al driving a Chrysler on the corner of 45th and University Ave and it was "lust at first sight!" Their marriage in November of 1945 lasted 71 years, much to the surprise of many! (When Dad escorted his bride to the awaiting van to NW Hospital, he said "Thank You for putting up with me all these years. You've been a great wife and partner and I am so grateful for you.)
Al was an outstanding athlete & jock, especially when it came to anything having to do with a ball: golf, baseball, football, tennis or swat ball. He lettered in tennis his first year at Roosevelt HS before going to Brown with his older brother Dick for two years. After his graduation in 1944, Al was scouted by the Brooklyn Dodgers to play baseball in Canada. Not yet 18, his mother would not sign a $3500 bonus to play AAA ball in Montreal as his mom thought all ball players were 'bums." On returning home, Al went to summer school at UW and worked in the shipyards with his Dad. In November Al registered for the draft, signed a two-year enlistment in the Navy, was sent to Farragut Naval training in Idaho, coming out as a Pharmacist Mate and was given three hospital choices. He chose Firlands Hospital in Seattle. Due to Al's Military School background and exposure to military protocol, he was chosen as driver for the Admiral of the Seattle Navy District and District Medical Officer. "He did it his way."
Al was discharged from the Navy in 1946, was married and a father, and it was at this time that he was finally able to pursue baseball, heading to baseball camp first in California, then North Carolina and Georgia, finally ending in Ohio, all in one year. After three months of summer Zanesville, Ohio heat, humidity and critters, they returned to Seattle & moved to Alki Beach. Between baseball seasons, Al worked in Cold storage Co and tried out for Seattle Rainiers but didn't make the team which ended his baseball career. His arm didn't truly develop until he was 25 and by that time their second child was added to the family. Al needed to improve his income and went to work for Blake, Moffit &Town Paper Co. for 5 years, first in the warehouse, then as their top salesman. Because he looked so young, he wore a hat to fit the image. When his territory was cut, he started looking for other possibilities.
In 1953 Sigma Chi Fraternity friend Monty Bean asked Al if he would like to work for Pay 'N Save Corp. He accepted and was the first person trained to work up the corporate ladder, staying for 25 years. After five years of paying his dues, he was given the most remote #6 store in Bellingham, WA that turned a profit immediately and became one of their major stores. After that success, the Company decided to send him to Portland, OR to start and manage a new huge 15,000 sq. ft store inside the new Lloyd Center Mall. The two OR stores failed, and after two years the Company left OR and assigned Al the Everett, WA store. The family settled on Lk Stevens where much of their recreation was out their front door. Then in 1972 Al began managing the first Pay 'N Save store in Canada, a 2 1/2 year assignment. In 1975 as District Mgr., Al was given a district from Everett, WA to Calgary, Alberta. Later, Hawaii was added, then California.
In 1978 when it was time to leave Pay 'N Save, the Gillet's reflected they had been with a company that had provided well for them, didn't require cocktail parties, nor were they required to do anything that was not in keeping with their family values.
Their benefit package was generous and they had a good life. It was also during this time that Al was introduced to and began a life long journey with Jesus Christ. Al was involved with Faith at work and was actively involved in the committee and camping work of Young Life.
In 1978, he and Doris moved to Washington, D.C. to begin involvement in a band of people committed to walking alongside leaders in the U.S. and abroad in the name of Jesus of Nazereth. This took him to many different countries, where Al used his gifts of serving and building relationships in a variety of ways.
On their return to the Northwest in 1983, Al actively continued his ministry involvement, walking alongside men in the NW in the name of Jesus, working at many Young Life camps (where he earned the title "Mr. Coffee"), and serving at the State and National Prayer Breakfast's for forty years.
Al and Doris were blessed with nine amazing grandchildren, and in the spirit of "serving and play" created "cousins camp" and Washington, D. C. trips during their younger years, which bonded them together.
Al is survived by children Cathie (Keith) Thomson, Dana (Pam) Gillet, Cary (Susan) Gillet, Tracy (Ann) Gillet, nine grandchildren, Geoff (Christie), Jenipher (Greg), Molly (Nathanael), David, Jessie, Laura (Eric), Clark, Taylor and Palmer, and six great grandchildren, Zoey, Paige, Quinn, Gavin, Walker and Braxton.
There will be a live stream of a
Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00pm. Please email to [email protected] if you would like to receive the on-line link to stream the service.
If desired, please consider a donation to DAD's Ministry, 5709 Rainer Ave. S., Seattle, WA,98118 or donate on-line at www.aboutdads.org. or Young Life's Malibu Club, Canada at https://malibuclub.younglife.org/Page/giviing.aspx
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020