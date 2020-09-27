Albert Morrow
Al lost his battle with Lewy Body Dementia on November 2,
2019 at the age of 85. He was born to Harry and Rhea (Millman) Rosenblum on July 10, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY. Al grew up in Brooklyn, eventually moved to Valley Stream, NY and graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.
Al attended New York University and received a law degree from St. John's University. He practiced law in New York City for a number of years, but always had a desire to head west. As a child, he had seen a picture of the Pacific Northwest and was struck by the beauty of the trees. He got on a Greyhound bus and traveled west as far as his money would take him. He landed in Tucson, AZ. At that time, Arizona had a one-year residency requirement before taking the bar exam, so Al served as a deputy sheriff for Pima County. He passed the bar exam for a second time and practiced law there for a number of years.
The Pacific Northwest was still calling, so Al relocated to Seattle in the 1970s. He took the bar exam once again and started a career in law that spanned the next 40 years. Al practiced medical malpractice in Seattle and later on Bainbridge Island. Al thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of researching and learning the medicine for each new case he handled and his deposition skills were well known.
Al was a lifelong athlete. He enjoyed running, swimming, skiing, basketball and bicycling. He bicycled through Vietnam, Turkey, Greece and the California wine country. He earned a brown belt in Karate in his late sixties and continued to swim until six months before his death. He loved boating and was a voracious reader. You could usually find Al with a good book in an easy chair. Al was known for his generous spirit, sense of humor and his optimistic enthusiasm. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him.
Al is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah Myers, and their children Zachary Morrow and Jessica Skelton (Steven); his children from his first marriage, Lori Levari (Ronen), Hilary Kelly (Terry) and Adam Morrow (Kelly); grandchildren Jaiden Skelton, Skye Levari, Ariel Levari and Ruby Morrow; his beloved sisters Marlene Greengrass (Floyd) of Las Vegas, NV and Rhoda Sokal of Tucson, AZ; and nephews and grand-nephews.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Al's Life will be held at a later date as soon as we are able to gather together again safely. Remembrances may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or to a charity of your choice
