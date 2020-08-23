1/1
Albert MuinKay Mark was born in Seattle on May 8, 1929. He peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father on August 7, 2020 joining his wife, Mae Lim Mark, and son, Michael Brent. After graduating in 1950 from the University of Washington, he became a successful pharmacist in West Seattle. With the love of his life, they raised 8 children. His legacy continues with Arlene (Michael), David (Lorre), Terry (Benson), Gordon (Janice), Roger (Yuki), Byron (Sue), Denise (Wayne) and Marnie (Tim); 14 grandchildren: Marissa

(Nathan), Bethany (Dan), Joshua (Gloria), Trevor (Leeching), Kelsey, Brittney (Rich), Lindsay, Rebecca, Kaitlyn, Michelle, Alexsis, Brandon, Callie Ann and Taryn; and 7 great- grandchildren: Eli, Halleck, Whitman, Theodore, Wesley, Vivien and Eleanor.

A private family service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com to read full obituary and sign the guest book. Remembrances may be made in his name to Kin On (www.kinon.org) who provided skilled and thoughtful care in his later years.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
