Alden (Jack) Fischer, Jr.



November 13, 1930 - April 11, 2019



Born and raised in Seattle, Jack graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington, where he was president of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a mortgage banker and spent 27 years in the Army Reserve, retiring as a Colonel. At 50 he started competing in senior track meets, and was still performing the high jump into his 80's.



Jack is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne; his children Kathryn, John and David; five grandsons; three great grandchildren; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Per Jack's request, there will be no service.



For more details about his life, visit https://funerals.coop/obituaries/alden-j-fischer-jr.html



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Attn: Donations, P.O. Box 19023, Seattle, WA 98109-1023 Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019