Aldon Anderson



Aldon James Anderson, 81, of Renton, Washington, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice Care Center. Born December 20, 1937 in Rigby, Idaho, he was the youngest child of Luther and Vera Brown Anderson.



He retired from the furniture department at JC Penney's after a lengthy career. Soon after retirement he and his wife traveled across the United States in their new motorhome, visiting over 30 states.



Aldon (Al) was a fun, creative, loving, kind, funny and caring man who enjoyed music, fishing, hunting, and feeding the birds outside the kitchen window. However, his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. And his proudest hunting trophy is the Jackalope hanging in the Anderson family room today.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jackie Anderson, a daughter, Jamie (Toby) McGinnis of Renton; a son Eric Anderson of Renton; a daughter, Alicia (Eric) O'Neal of Newcastle; five grandchildren, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bernard (Louise) Anderson, Blair (Afton) Anderson, Max (Phyllis) Anderson, Ted (Gay) Anderson, Blaine Anderson, Gayle Anderson, and his sister Marcene (Santo) Giambra. Heaven is in for a wild ride with the reunion of the Anderson brothers. Vera, grab your broom.



A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 16, 1:00pm in the Adair Cabin at Anderson Park, 7802 168th Ave NE,



Redmond, WA 98052.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Aldon's memory to the , Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary