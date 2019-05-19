Home

Alec W. Brindle was born in Seattle on October 18, 1938. He went to his reward on May 12, 2019, when recovery from major spine surgery eluded him. Alec attended St. Joseph elementary school, Seattle Preparatory School, Santa Clara University, and the University of Washington School of Law and he held an honorary doctorate from the University of Alaska, SE. Asked about his career, Alec would describe himself as "a recovering lawyer and a retired Alaska fish packer." He practiced law in Seattle for several years; but on the death of his father, he assumed leadership of the family business, Wards Cove Packing Co., and stayed at the helm for over 20 years, becoming a leader in the industry.

Alec was preceded in death by his first wife, Cornelia "Pinky" Brindle. He is survived by his wife, Maddy; his son, Alec, Jr., Alec's wife, Ana Sofia, and their daughter, Ame;lia Alexander (aka "Our Girl"); Maddy's children, Sheila Beer and Patrick Connolly (Douglas Berman) and grandchildren, JP and Maddy Beer; and siblings Sara Blair (Rob) and Barbara Lally (John).

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in

Seattle on Wednesday, May 22nd,

at 11:00 am. Alec's ashes will be

scattered in the Tongass Narrows

in southeastern Alaska, the home of Wards Cove and a place

that remained close to his heart.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a worthy cause of your choosing.

Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting

www.BonneyWatson.com

The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Brindle family.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019
