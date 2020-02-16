Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Aleda Rabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aleda Mary Agnew Rabel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aleda Mary Agnew

Rabel

January 12, 1934 - December 26, 2019

Aleda loved life and lived it her way. Born in Peace River, Alberta, she was gifted with a friendly, carefree, positive social spirit. She was adaptable, attending 13 schools in 12 years. She majored in Art at the University of Washington and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

After marrying Leigh Rabel in 1955, she spent 2 joyful years in Japan, where Leigh was stationed in the US Navy. They moved to Mercer Island in 1957 where they started a family. They later divorced in 1978. The life accomplishment that gave her the most pride was raising her three girls. She was a devoted, loving and fun mother as well as grandmother.

The people that will miss her most are her daughters, Heather (David) Niemi, Laurel (Todd) Rabel-Waltier, and Alison (Tom) Walsh; brother, Terry (Sandy) Agnew; half sisters Brenda Beckstrom and Sherry Agnew; step sister Joan Wright; nephews Robert Zoffel, Mark (Ellen) Zoffel, Clint (Lisa) Mead, David and Matthew Beckstrom, Rory (Allison) Lamb and her grandchildren; Savannah, Sierra and Ian.

She is preceded in death by her sister Coreen Zoffel, cousins Colin McCallum and Sharon Mead; nephews Cort Mead and Daniel Lamb,

Aleda loved to entertain and was famous for her summer party. A celebration of her life will be held at her home June 27, 2020.

"Until the ice runs out."
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aleda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -