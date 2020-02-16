|
|
Aleda Mary Agnew
Rabel
January 12, 1934 - December 26, 2019
Aleda loved life and lived it her way. Born in Peace River, Alberta, she was gifted with a friendly, carefree, positive social spirit. She was adaptable, attending 13 schools in 12 years. She majored in Art at the University of Washington and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
After marrying Leigh Rabel in 1955, she spent 2 joyful years in Japan, where Leigh was stationed in the US Navy. They moved to Mercer Island in 1957 where they started a family. They later divorced in 1978. The life accomplishment that gave her the most pride was raising her three girls. She was a devoted, loving and fun mother as well as grandmother.
The people that will miss her most are her daughters, Heather (David) Niemi, Laurel (Todd) Rabel-Waltier, and Alison (Tom) Walsh; brother, Terry (Sandy) Agnew; half sisters Brenda Beckstrom and Sherry Agnew; step sister Joan Wright; nephews Robert Zoffel, Mark (Ellen) Zoffel, Clint (Lisa) Mead, David and Matthew Beckstrom, Rory (Allison) Lamb and her grandchildren; Savannah, Sierra and Ian.
She is preceded in death by her sister Coreen Zoffel, cousins Colin McCallum and Sharon Mead; nephews Cort Mead and Daniel Lamb,
Aleda loved to entertain and was famous for her summer party. A celebration of her life will be held at her home June 27, 2020.
"Until the ice runs out."
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020