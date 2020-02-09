|
Aleecia Christine McAskill
Aleecia Christine McAskill, 17, of Enumclaw, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Aleecia was a beautiful soul and will be remembered for her kindness and love towards others, her sweet smile and her soft laughter. Aleecia was vibrant, venturous, strong willed, full of life and was all around one tough girl, she was the only girl in her family, her brothers and dad raised her to be stronger than most! Aleecia will be dearly missed by her mom, dad, brothers, family and friends.
Aleecia was born April 28, 2002, in Burien, WA, she leaves behind her mother and father Merie McAskill Ramirez and Mike Ramirez of Enumclaw; her siblings Anthony, Tyler, and Michael Jr, and her grandmother Nedralice as well as many other precious family members.
She attended local schools and worked at Crystal Mountain. Over the last couple years, she met Austin and spent a great amount of her time with him. They were best friends and at times inseparable, they will both greatly be missed.
Aleecia loved God and our Blessed Mother Dearly and was strong in her Catholic faith. She enjoyed the outdoors, snowboarding, hiking, making people laugh and being with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Joseph McAskill
We will begin Aleecia's celebration of life with a Rosary at 10:30am, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 located at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Tacoma, WA w/Father Timothy O'Brien officiating, burial will follow, location will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Enumclaw, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020