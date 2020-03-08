|
Alejandro Cisneros
Alejandro "Alex" Rodriguez Cisneros, age 50, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Alex, the son of Rafael Cisneros Camacho and Lucia Rodriguez was born on August 13, 1969 in Estipac Jalisco, Mexico. Alex came to the U.S. at an early age to live with his uncle in California. Shortly afterwards, he moved to the Seattle area where he worked as a project manager for Jefferson Apartment for 23 years. Alex then worked for SEED (Southeast Effective Development) before he figured out his true calling and started his own contracting business, Alex the Painter, which provided handyman and painting services.
Alex is survived by his father Rafael Cisneros Camacho and 11 siblings (six brothers and five sisters): Ruben, Rodrigo (Clarissa), Jaime (Sandra), Abel, Rafael, Jose Santos, Lourdes (Raul), Julia (Teofilo), Lucia (Marcos), Alicia, Yola (Toribio) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and very close and dearest friend, Jody.
Family and friends are invited to attend Alex's Celebration of Life gathering: Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm and will be at Columbia Funeral Home 4567 Rainier Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98118
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020