Famed Seattle musician, composer

and wooden flutemaker Aleksandr Illitch Eppler passed away suddenly June 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Ilya (1971) and Nina (1992) Eppler and his beloved wife Ariadna (1993). He is survived by his loving brother George Illitch Eppler and sister-in-law Susan, and countless friends.

Church services to be held at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cathedral 1714-13th Ave, Seattle 98122. Panikhida Wednesday June 12 at 6 pm. Divine Liturgy Thursday June 13 at 9 am, followed by Funeral at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Lakewood Cemetery. Celebration of Sasha's Life will be announced at later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 10 to June 16, 2019
