Alene Tonette Snyder
Age 81, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019.
Born a block from Green Lake, Tonette graduated from Lincoln High School where she was voted Ms. Lincoln in 1956 by her classmates. After high school, she attended Pacific Lutheran University for 2 years before graduating from the University of Washington where she met her husband of 57 years, Gary.
Tonette was an amazing mother of 3 boys and the loving grandmother of 7. She was the 3rd in the line of 6 Erickson girls and loved her sisters dearly. A gifted sculptor, dancer, painter, writer and singer, she loved unconditionally and was known for her joyous, infectious laughter! She spread warmth & light wherever she went.
Most of all, Tonette lived by her faith in Jesus - emulating kindness, patience and love. She will be dearly missed by all the family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing her!
A service celebrating Tonette's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2pm at Evergreen Covenant Church
on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019