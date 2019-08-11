Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Covenant Church
Mercer Island, WA
Age 81, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019.

Born a block from Green Lake, Tonette graduated from Lincoln High School where she was voted Ms. Lincoln in 1956 by her classmates. After high school, she attended Pacific Lutheran University for 2 years before graduating from the University of Washington where she met her husband of 57 years, Gary.

Tonette was an amazing mother of 3 boys and the loving grandmother of 7. She was the 3rd in the line of 6 Erickson girls and loved her sisters dearly. A gifted sculptor, dancer, painter, writer and singer, she loved unconditionally and was known for her joyous, infectious laughter! She spread warmth & light wherever she went.

Most of all, Tonette lived by her faith in Jesus - emulating kindness, patience and love. She will be dearly missed by all the family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing her!

A service celebrating Tonette's life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2pm at Evergreen Covenant Church

on Mercer Island.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019
