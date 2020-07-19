Alessandrina "Sandra" Maria Bonomi



Alessandrina "Sandra" Maria Croppi was born on July 28, 1928, in Pioi, a small village in the Bognanco Valley of the Alps of Northern Italy. She was the oldest of ten children born to Severino and Edvige (Pesenti) Croppi. She came from humble beginnings & her early years were marked by hard times related to WWII. At 21, Sandra met Walter Peter Bonomi and they were married on December 9, 1949 in Italy. A few months later, in early 1950, she journeyed across the ocean to the United States on the Queen Mary Ocean Liner, transferring to the Northern Pacific Train for the trip from New York to rural Issaquah, WA to begin married life on her husband's family dairy farm. In 1955, Sandra became a naturalized American citizen. In 1956 Sandra & Walter sponsored and arranged to bring Sandra's parents and seven of her nine siblings (ages 7-21) to the USA under the Refugee Relief Program to initially settle in Issaquah. Sandra & Walter were married for 33 years, raising three sons on the Issaquah dairy farm; her home for nearly 70 years. Sandra died peacefully June 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Walter in 1982 snf her oldest son John Walter Bonomi in 2014. Sandra is survived by her beloved family members: sister Maria (Croppi) Hefley and five brothers, Pete, Rome, Berniy, Tom and Maurizio Croppi; her sons Angelo Leo Bonomi (Linda) & Walter Joseph Bonomi (Rosalva); three grandchildren Regina Marie Bonomi Teets, Domenico Re Bonomi and John Walter Bonomi, Jr.; eight great grandchildren, Cameron, Cade, Ella, Blake, and Ava Teets, and Hunter, Alex & Kathryn Bonomi.



A private family service was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church & Sandra was laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Issaquah, WA.



