Alex Brown, Jr
Alex Brown Jr. was born 2/7/1924 in Karluk, Kodiak Island, Alaska. Ninety five years later on 6/29/2019 that life ended. The proud Navy man met his true love Helen and her 3 children in the sixties. Alex, enjoyed volunteering in his free time, spending time with his grandkids and great grand kids but road trips with his wife were his favorite. After his wife passed away in 2005 he found comfort when he adopted a little dog named Lady. Lady was a devoted dog who stayed right by his side until the very end.
Services for Alex will be held July 13th at: Yarington's Funeral Home, 10708 16th Ave SW., Seattle, Wa 98146. Viewing: 10am-12, Funeral service: 12 noon. Followed by a police escort where he will be laid to rest at: Riverton Crest Cemetery 3400 S. 140th St., Tukwila, Wa 98168
Published in The Seattle Times on July 10, 2019