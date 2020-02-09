|
Archbishop Emeritus Alexander J. Brunett
Archbishop Emeritus Alexander J. Brunett, who led the Archdiocese of Seattle through an era of dynamic growth and intense challenges from 1997 to 2010, ended his earthly pilgrimage January 31, 2020. He was 86. Born January 17, 1934, the second of Raymond and Cecilia Brunett's 14 children, the future archbishop grew up on the lower east side of Detroit. He was ordained a priest in 1958 and served in many capacities in the Archdiocese of Detroit, with a particular emphasis on ecumenical and interfaith efforts.
He was appointed bishop of Helena, Montana, in 1994, and he was installed as the eighth bishop and fourth archbishop of the Archdiocese of Seattle on December 18, 1997.
As archbishop of Seattle, he undertook numerous initiatives and building projects to nurture the faith of Catholics in Western Washington and implemented policies and procedures for child protection and outreach to past victims of clergy sexual abuse.
After his retirement in 2010, he was appointed apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Oakland, California, in 2012. After returning to Seattle, in 2013 he suffered a stroke that severely restricted his mobility. Despite his impairment, he was a fixture at major events around the archdiocese until he suffered a fall on April 26, 2019.
There will be a viewing Tuesday, February 11, from 2 to 5:30 p.m.,
and a vigil at 7 p.m., at St. James
Cathedral, 804 Ninth Ave., Seattle.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, February 12, at 11 a.m. at
St. James Cathedral. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the Archdiocese of Seattle's Facebook page.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020