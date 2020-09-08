Alexander Kelly
1984 ~ 2020
We are heartbroken to share that Alex died September 2, 2020 after a yearlong fight with end stage kidney disease. A young man of generous spirit and heart his passing leaves a huge hole in the world. He will be deeply missed and is survived by his loving parents, Leslie Smith and Jim Kelly, his older brother Chris and a myriad of family and friends. The memories of our life with him will be a blessing in the years to come.
There will be no service at this time due to the pandemic, donations to honor Alex's memory can be made to the Alano Club of the Eastside, where he found community and made dear friends. alanocluboftheeastside.com