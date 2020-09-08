1/1
Alexander Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexander Kelly

1984 ~ 2020

We are heartbroken to share that Alex died September 2, 2020 after a yearlong fight with end stage kidney disease. A young man of generous spirit and heart his passing leaves a huge hole in the world. He will be deeply missed and is survived by his loving parents, Leslie Smith and Jim Kelly, his older brother Chris and a myriad of family and friends. The memories of our life with him will be a blessing in the years to come.

There will be no service at this time due to the pandemic, donations to honor Alex's memory can be made to the Alano Club of the Eastside, where he found community and made dear friends. alanocluboftheeastside.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved