|
|
Alexander Michael Brill
Alex Brill passed away on March 21, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Alex graduated from Newport High School in 2007 & attended U of Santa Barbara and U of Utah. He was an eagle scout, and loved the outdoors, nature, animals and his family. His zany sense of humor, sweet and loving nature, courage, compassion, and kind heart will be remembered always.
A family funeral was held on April 8, 2019. He is survived by his beloved parents Joan Lieberman-Brill and John Brill, his sister Danielle Brill, and grandparents Bill Lieberman and Mae Lieberman. He is profoundly missed. Donations in Alex's honor can be made to the Nature Conservancy or World Wildlife Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019