Alexis Greenberg
Alex (Lexi to her oldest friends) passed away in her Seattle home on February 29, 2020. She had been suffering from amyloidosis, a rare bone marrow disease.
Alex was born in Malta, Montana. She was raised partly in eastern Montana, but grew up mostly in Parkland, Washington, south of Tacoma. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harvey, and by her brother Michael Arick of Santa Barbara. In her youth Alex lived among poets in California and Washington. After marrying Harvey, she lived in Cambridge, MA for a year and California for two years before settling in her Seattle home overlooking Lake Union. Alex enjoyed her garden and vista until her last day. She enjoyed cats, museums, gardening, birds, and hiking. Alex liked to travel in the Northwest, Hawaii, and the Southwest. She earned a BA and MA at the University of Washington and pursued printmaking and gardening. Alex devoted her time to the care of her mother Signe in the years before her death in 2013. She was loving and generous. Gifts can be made to Habitat For Humanity in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020