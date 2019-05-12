Home

Alfred Lorenz Obituary
Alfred "Eddie" Peter Lorenz, 85, of Renton, WA, passed away peacefully on April 20th, 2019.

Ed is predeceased by his older brother Frank Lorenz (and his wife Rae Lorenz).

Ed is lovingly remembered by his son Domenico Lorenz and wife, grandson Aydan, brother Larry and other relatives and friends.

Ed was born in Vancouver, Canada on September 15, 1933 and graduated from Seattle Prep at the age of 16 in 1949.

He owned a few bar businesses in Seattle including his favorite, a go go, until 1976. He worked in finish carpentry and he worked for his brother at General Disposal until he retired.

Ed had passion for driving his cool cars to car shows, buying collectible toy cars and automotive art. He also loved skiing at Crystal, Sun Valley, Baker & Bachelor. His favorite part of life was socializing with friends who shared similar interests.

The funeral will be held at Our Lady Of Fatima, 3218 W Barrett St, Seattle, WA Friday, May 17th at 10:00 AM. Reception will take place after mass at Our Lady Of Fatima.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
