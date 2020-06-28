Alfred Schmidt



Alfred Schmidt, age 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home in Shoreline. He was born on April 4, 1934 in Mobridge, South Dakota to Paulina and Henry Schmidt. Al was the 10th of 11 children. He was a 1953 graduate of Rapid City High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. He then went on to serve 3 years in the United States Marine Corps before moving to Seattle, WA in 1957. It was here that he began his family and had three children. Then in 1972, he met and began dating his wife and best friend Mary. They married in 1985. Al truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like vacationing with his family, catching up with his friends at The Caroline, and watching sports any chance he could. There was no bigger fan of Seattle sports and he especially loved his Huskies - Go Dawgs! There was also no one who could tell a joke like he could; he loved making people laugh. His big personality was a strong magnetic field that immediately pulled you in and made you feel comfortable and loved. He touched the lives of so many and he will truly be missed by everyone who knew him, including his wife Mary Schmidt, his sister Betty Bennett, his son Kevin Schmidt, his daughter Tricia (Steve) Zilke, his son Randy (Kris) Schmidt, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Al's honor.



