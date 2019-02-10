Resources More Obituaries for Alfred Jokisch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfred Walter Jokisch

Our wonderful Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa died in Holladay, Utah on February 1, 2019 due to a fall as a consequence of Alzheimer's and heart failure. Al Jokisch had a long and great life with a sense of humor and positivity to the end.



Al was born on his father's 160 acre homestead in Abee, Alberta, Canada on May 29, 1926. He was the fourth child of William Jokisch and Marie Augusta Wilhelmina Kutschen experiencing the Great Depression and World War II as a young person, serving as a Canadian Air Cadet in high school. His family moved to Vernon, British Columbia in 1930 and he shared many beloved stories of the family farm, fruit orchards, beautiful Okanagan countryside, and growing up with his sister, Elizabeth, brothers, Fred and Carl, and niece, Marie. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology at the University of British Columbia and worked as a mining geologist at Britannia Beach, B.C. and Elliot Lake, Ontario. But his best college memories involved his experiences in the Varsity Outdoor Club, skiing in winter, hiking in summer, making friends, and meeting his life long love, Shirley Jean Taylor Jokisch. Al and Shirley married in the St. Philip's Anglican Church in Vancouver, Canada on May 3, 1952. They moved west to Bellevue, Washington to be closer to Shirley's parents and for Al's new job at the Boeing Company, emigrating to the United States in 1961. The entire family became U.S. citizens in 1968. Their retirement years were spent on Beaver Lake, their own little paradise shared with the forest wildlife.



Dad was hard working, handy, determined, disciplined, persistent, and resilient and also kind, caring, and soft spoken. He taught us to be equally strong and independent. He had a rugged individualism and was a minimalist before it was in vogue. He was a friend of the Earth, revering nature, and finding joy in the outdoors. He loved so many outdoor recreational activities, including skiing, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, camping, canoeing, hiking, backpacking, especially with his son, Paul. He enjoyed bird hunting with his beloved dogs....Bambi, Mollie, and Taku. He was an avid trout and steelhead fisherman. As a family we spent many fabulous times camping in the Cascade mountains and Deception Pass, backpacking to Rampart Ridge, and canoe camping to the Boundary Waters. In his later life he traveled with an Alaskan camper and his Westfalia van and traveled to Maui, enjoying many wonderful Kuleana sunsets.



Al leaves behind his two children, Nora Louise Linscott of Salt Lake City and Paul Russell Jokisch of Redmond, Washington, and his brother, Carl Jokisch of Vancouver, Canada. He was an awesome Grandpa to Luke Luther Linscott (Carrie), Lance Melville Linscott (Teisa), and Lara Lorraine Linscott Kieffer (Will). He was so honored and proud to have ten great grandchildren, Abigail Louise, Katie Colista, Alexander Luke, and Sarah Marie (children of Luke and Carrie), Amelia Faye, Bayla Nora, and Reid Melville (children of Lance and Teisa), and Scottie Marie, Elle Lorraine, and William "Liam" Tolbert V (children of Lara and Will).



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jokisch and Marie Kutschen Jokisch, his sister, Elizabeth Huebscher, and brother, Fred Jokisch, his loving wife, Shirley Jean Taylor Jokisch, and his son-in-law, M. Scott Linscott Jr.



Al Jokisch was a member of Beaver Lake Community Club, the University of British Columbia Varsity Outdoor Club, the Wilderness Society, the Sierra Club, and the Nature Conservancy. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to any of these organizations.



We will miss this marvelous man every day and cherish our memories. We will endeavor to emulate his many positive qualities. We take comfort that love is forever.



A memorial service will be held this summer at Upper Hillside Cemetery, Issaquah, Washington where Dad will be laid to rest with Mom.