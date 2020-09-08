Alice C. McIntyre
Alice C. McIntyre, known to many as Kay and to some as Catherine, passed away peacefully August 27, 2020, in Bellevue Washington. Survivors include her loving children, Mark, Lisa, Karen, Mary, Julie and Bill; and nine grandchildren, Jacob, Danielle, Justine, Edward, Jeff, Ian, Joseph, Miles and Porter.
She will be remembered for her humor and for her light, love and kindness. Please view photos, see a full obituary and share memories in the family's online guest book at www.FLINTOFTS.com
. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.