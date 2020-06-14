Alice "Decko" Shibuya
Alice "Decko" Shibuya was born in Seattle on November 29, 1926 to Shotaro and Shizu Iwasaki. She passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at the age of 93.
She was preceded in death by husband of 39 years, Takeshi Shibuya; sisters Mary Aiko Kawabata, Vivian Chiz Iwasaki, Marine Tomo Iwasaki and Atch Dorothy Sakamoto; and brother Gaylord Toyo Iwasaki. She is survived by daughter Janet; son Grant (Roberta); son Jonathan (Zenaub); 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service was held. Remembrances may be made to your favorite charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.