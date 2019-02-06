|
Alice Elizabeth Johnson Anderson
Alice was born on May 28, 1918 in Olympia, WA to Swedish immigrant parents. She died peacefully of natural causes January 26, 2019 at age 100. She graduated from Ballard High School in 1936 and Swedish Hospital nursing school as an RN in 1939. She worked for many years at Ballard Hospital. She was an active member of the community including PTA, Swedish Club, and Ballard Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Stanley, and sister Florence. She is survived by sons Doug, Lyle, Jim and daughter Marilyn (Hammersborg), 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on February 23rd at 1:00pm at Ballard Baptist Church.
Memorials can be made to Ballard Baptist Church or the Norse Home.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019