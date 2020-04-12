Home

Yahn & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
55 W VALLEY HWY S
AUBURN, WA 98001
(253) 833-8877
Alice Emma "Sis" Nason

Alice Emma "Sis" Nason Obituary
Alice Emma "Sis" Nason

Age 93, Alice passed away on April 7, 2020 due to heart complications. She was born September 19, 1926. She later moved to Spokane, WA, until 1961. She then built a home in Bridle Trails, Kirkland, with her now deceased husband of fifty-eight years, Nevin Nason. She worked as a Bookkeeper/Receptionist at doctor's offices in Redmond and Bellevue. She was an avid reader and often read a novel per night. She also loved Bingo and Slot Machines. We will always miss her jovial spirit and spunk. We couldn't have had a better mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nevin, son, Larry, two sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her daughters: Lynette Gartner, Penny Larson and Peggy Rutan. Also by her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A private showing will be at Yahn and Son Funeral Home, Auburn, WA The burial will be at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA., on Friday, April 17. There will not be a Service per Alice's request.

An online guest book can be signed at: www.yahnandson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020
