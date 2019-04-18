Alice Jean Crawford



September 12, 1928 - March 10, 2019



Alice was born to Orville C. Wilson and Alice G. Wilson in Seneca, Kansas. After moving to Seattle, WA in 1942, she graduated from West Seattle High School in 1947. She married in 1949 to Glenn R. Ekoes at Holy Rosary Church. They had five children; Dan, Diane, Donna, David, and Jennifer. Her daughters Diane Goetz and Donna Ekoes pre-deceased her. Later, she married Jerry Crawford in 1978, who passed on in 1991. Alice was an active member of Holy Rosary Church for 74 years, participating in choir and the funeral reception committee. She had many interests, including reading, singing, teaching line dancing for the Spice program and the West Seattle Senior Center, her membership of the West Seattle Alumni Association, and playing board and card games. Known for her pies, Alice celebrated each of her children's birthdays with their favorite pie and was lovingly nicknamed the "Pie Lady". She retired from First Interstate Bank in 1990 as Assistant Manager after 25 years of employment.



Alice will be remembered most for her unconditional love of family and friends.



She is survived by her sons, Dan and David Ekoes, daughter, Jennifer Mattingly, 7 grand-children, 12 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.



A celebration of life Memorial Mass will be held on



May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at



Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Parish located at 7000 35th Ave SW Seattle, WA with an on-site reception following.



In lieu of flowers, please consider either a contribution to the church or to the . Private Burial will be at Holyrood Cemetery with family only at her graveside. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019