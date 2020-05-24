|
Alice Jean "AJ" Lorentz
November 5, 1927 ~ April 16, 2020
Beloved to all who knew her, AJ devoted her life to family, friends, and volunteering for the Ryther League.
A Mercer Island resident since 1969, she graduated from Queen Anne H.S. and the UW (Gamma Phi Beta Sorority), where she studied under poet Theodore Roethke. Her admiration of his prose never diminished with the passage of time. Nor did her love for children, dogs, the game of baseball, flowers, and British humor.
AJ's marriage to Robert Lorentz produced three daughters and also co-founded Chinom Point, a private refuge on Hood Canal for families seeking peace with animals and nature. In addition to shucking oysters and taking nature walks, they loved to entertain.... and dance!
She is survived by daughters Cathy Lorentz, Robin Lorentz and Carol Drew, granddaughter Charlotte Alice Wilson (Chris), great-grandsons Ruger, Levi and Rhett Wilson, and brother William Higgins (Jean). She was preceded in death by her husband, brother Peter Higgins, and parents Pete and Catherine Higgins.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Remembrances can be sent to Ryther Foundation, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020