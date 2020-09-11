1/
Alice Joyce Carter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Joyce Carter

A. Joyce Carter died on August 20, 2020, at age 92, surrounded by family, at her home in Port Orchard, Washington.

Joyce was born on July 17, 1928 to Arthur and Beulah Adcock, in Windsor Colorado. Joyce attended CU - Boulder where she graduated with a degree in Music Education.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 70+ years, Warren, her sister, Peggy (Paul) Pitsenbarger, and her children; Deanna and David. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Full obituary at https://www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries/alice-j-carter/42592/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved