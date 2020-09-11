Alice Joyce Carter
A. Joyce Carter died on August 20, 2020, at age 92, surrounded by family, at her home in Port Orchard, Washington.
Joyce was born on July 17, 1928 to Arthur and Beulah Adcock, in Windsor Colorado. Joyce attended CU - Boulder where she graduated with a degree in Music Education.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 70+ years, Warren, her sister, Peggy (Paul) Pitsenbarger, and her children; Deanna and David. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Full obituary at https://www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries/alice-j-carter/42592/