Alice K. DiMarco
Alice passed away on December 28, 2019 at home in Normandy Park, WA. She was born in Detroit Lakes MN. on May 11, 1925. Alice married Thomas DiMarco in 1950 and moved to Seattle where she raised six kids and was an aunt to many nieces and nephews. Alice is survived by her children: Tim, Mat, and Joe DiMarco and Patty Murphy. She is preceded in death by her husband Tom DiMarco Sr. and her son Tom DiMarco Jr. and her daughter Mary DiMarco.
A Rosary service will be held at
6:00PM on Wednesday January 8th
at Washington Memorial Park
16445 International Blvd, SeaTac, WA followed by a funeral service at 10:30AM on Thursday January 9th at
St. Francis of Assisi Church 15236 21st Ave SW, Burien WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020