Alice Mayre King



August 9, 1931 ~ August 1, 2020



Alice Mayre King passed away peacefully the morning of August 1, 2020 at age 88 with her family at her side.



Alice grew up in Seattle and graduated from Garfield High School in 1949. Raised her children and worked for the Seattle Public Schools. She loved going to Reno and Laughlin with the love of her life Arthur who proceeded her death in 2004.



She is survived by daughter Shannan (Dr. Stanley Nishimura) of Boise, Idaho, son Loren of Seattle and grand dogs Olivia and Savannah. Sister Daisy Mar of Seattle, brother Sam Choi Eng of Seattle, brother in law Ronald (Diane) King of Seattle and sister in laws Marion (James) Wong of Portland, Oregon, Delores Lee of Port Charlotte, Florida. Numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.



Alice's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation, 2811 S. 102nd St. suite 200, Tukwila, WA. 98168 .



