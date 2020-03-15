|
|
Alice Renee Hanson Sweigert
Alice Renee Hanson Sweigert died Friday February 21, 2020 at the age of 84 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born on July 11, 1935 in Seattle, Washington. She was named after both her mother, Alice (Mathison), and her father, Rainhardt, known as Rainy. Her father sold formica to aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and her mother took care of Alice, her two older sisters, and Alice's maternal grandparents, who also lived with them.
Alice Renee grew up in a lovely brick house with Italian prune trees in the backyard in Laurelhurst. Some of her fondest memories were of her parents and grandfather building the Guemes Island cabins where she spent many of her girlhood summers. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and earned a bachelor's degree in economics at Stanford. The summer after her junior year at Stanford she took a Grand Tour of Europe on bicycles. It sparked a love of travel which continued throughout her life.
It was at Stanford that she met Philip Kerner Sweigert while decorating a float for the Tournament of Roses parade. Alice acquired her teaching certificate during a fifth year at Stanford while Phil served in the military in the Pacific Northwest. They married in 1958 and Alice became a teacher in San Francisco while Phil attended law school. After a brief stint in Los Angeles, Alice and Phil moved back to Laurelhurst. They built a lovely community of friends which began as "Bible Study" and ended up as "Mend-In," although Bibles were not studied nor were clothes mended. She worked as a volunteer in many capacities, and went back to paid work to help put her kids through college, using her exceptional organizational skills to create the master schedule at Nathan Hale High School (a task allotted to the registrar back then).
Alice loved gardening and was an active member of Garden Club. She was also an avid knitter, seamstress, reader and crafter of all sorts. She was an instrumental member of the Lutheran Alliance to Create Housing, an early advocate working to alleviate homelessness in the 1990s. She was an active grandparent who helped out her daughter and daughter-in-law by watching their children once a week, developing close relationships with her grandchildren. After Phil's retirement they spent many happy days at Guemes Island and enjoyed regular stays in Hawaii.
Alice is survived by her children, Elizabeth (David), Jonathan, Jennifer, and Amy, four grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Serene Place for their loving care of Alice during her long illness.
Due to the nature of the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life at Faith Lutheran Church as been postponed. Notification will be published once a date has been determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alice's name to ().
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020