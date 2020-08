Alice Rose Coleman



The mother of Calvin Bruce Anderson, WA State Senator, passed away August 7, 2020 at Swedish Hospital at age 98. Her first husband Robert Baker Anderson and 2nd husband Robert Coleman are deceased. Her eldest son Robert B Anderson Jr., her 2nd son, Calvin Bruce Anderson, and her daughter, Gaye Elizabeth Anderson are deceased. She is survived by her 3rd son, Joseph Burke Anderson.



She will be remembered by all that knew her as a compassionate and loving person. Rest in Peace.



There will be a viewing at Curnow Funeral Home,



1504 Main St., Sumner, WA on Wed. Aug. 26 from 5pm - 8pm.



