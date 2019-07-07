Alice Takeuchi



Alice, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away on June 30, 2019. She was born to Yoshito and Yoshiko Kihara, June 18, 1943 in Hunt, Idaho. Alice spent the first year of life at Minadoka, Idaho in an internment camp. She grew up in Seattle attending Coleman Elementary, Madrona Elementary, Meany Jr. High and Garfield High School. Alice was named a Top Ten Scholar at Garfield and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. Alice continued her education and received her BA from the University of Washington where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa for her academic excellence.



Upon graduating, Alice taught history at James Madison Junior High School. She left to pursue a career in accounting and continued in this capacity until a few months before her death.



Alice was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39 and battled the disease until her death. Because of her diagnosis, Alice determined to live her life to the fullest. She traveled the world extensively, read as many books as she could, created as much time as possible to spend with her children and grandchildren and entertained and cooked for gatherings of all kinds. As a cancer survivor, Alice was a member of Team Survivor NW and served on its board for several years.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest sister, May Macnab. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Shuzo, sons Steven (Donna) and Greg (Ashlee), sisters Helen Saito and Joice Masuda and granddaughters Cassidy, Natalia, Ava and Callie and her nieces and nephews.



Alice was a kind, compassionate, intelligent and witty person. She will be remembered by all who knew her and she will be missed by all who loved her.



There will be a Celebration of Life for Alice on Saturday, August 17th from 2-5PM at the Bellevue Club, 11200 SE 6th St., Bellevue, WA 98004. The burial service will be a private family affair.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, 1354 Aloha St., Seattle WA 98109 and Team Survivor NW, 200 NE Pacific St. #101, Seattle, WA 98105.



Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019