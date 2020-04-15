|
Alice Valestin
Alice Valestin passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at the age of 99. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alice was born in Prague, Arkansas in 1920. She enlisted in the Army (WAACS) in March 1943 and served at March Field. She returned to the Midwest to care for her mother, and later met and married James, in a marriage that lasted 69 years. Alice was a fabulous cook and her chocolate cheesecake and pies were phenomenal. She loved gardening and could be found among her irises with one of her rescued cats roaming behind her.
The family wishes to thank Careage of Whidbey and Whidbey Health Hospice for the loving care they provided her.
Alice's ashes will be placed to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, next to her husband's. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 15, 2020