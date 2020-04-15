Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Valestin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Valestin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Valestin Obituary
Alice Valestin

Alice Valestin passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at the age of 99. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alice was born in Prague, Arkansas in 1920. She enlisted in the Army (WAACS) in March 1943 and served at March Field. She returned to the Midwest to care for her mother, and later met and married James, in a marriage that lasted 69 years. Alice was a fabulous cook and her chocolate cheesecake and pies were phenomenal. She loved gardening and could be found among her irises with one of her rescued cats roaming behind her.

The family wishes to thank Careage of Whidbey and Whidbey Health Hospice for the loving care they provided her.

Alice's ashes will be placed to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, next to her husband's. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -