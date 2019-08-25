|
Alice Virginia Albert
Age 93, of Renton, Washington died on July 28th, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease, with family in attendance.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. William F. Wagner and Maria Van Doren (Maria Stanley Caldwell), and brother Andrew who died when he was eight years old. She is survived by her son Theodore Combs Jr., daughter Jean Combs, and granddaughter Jeanette.
Although Alice was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the family shortly relocated to South Pasadena, California where her mother's family lived, and she grew up there, athletically inclined, graduating from South Pasadena High School. Alice was a beach comber, she delighted in blue glass finds, and collected blue glass. Over the years, she developed a large correspondence with friends and family, and enjoyed special relationships and correspondence with her patients as a Nursing Assistant. An active member of the Oneonta Church, Alice was recognized as layperson of the year for 2000.
After retirement, Alice moved to Renton, WA, to be closer to her family. She enjoyed reading, favoring Jan Karon and James Herriot especially. She joined the Renton First United Methodist Church, and treasured the friendships developed through service and worship in that community. In her last years she had loving care from Natalie and the ladies at Overlake View Adult Family Home. The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional and compassionate nursing care and volunteers of Evergreen Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at Renton First United Methodist Church, Saturday September 7th at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 25, 2019