|
|
Alisa Marie Rorvick
Alisa Marie Rorvick, 57, of Kirkland Washington, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. She was born on November 6,
1962, the daughter of Mike Rorvick and the late Judy Pride.
Following graduation from Juanita High School, Alisa attended Washington State University where she was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority and California State University, Fullerton, where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Political Science. For three decades she enjoyed a rewarding career as an insurance executive.
Alisa was proud of her seven nieces and five nephews and she was devoted to her chihuahua Diego. Her studies at Washington State University kindled her enthusiasm for the WSU Cougars. And Alisa loved her Seattle Seahawks. She enjoyed travel around America and recently to Paris, France. Always athletic and adventurous Alisa was an accomplished skier. She delighted in driving her convertible, treasuring time with her family and playing pinochle with her fiance;, Bob, and her parents.
Alisa is survived by her father Mike Rorvick and stepmother Cheri Rorvick, her stepfather Robert Pride (and his wife Sally), her sister Erika Jenkins (and husband Patrick), nephews Greyson and Griffin, her stepsister Heather Boyd (and husband Rob), stepbrother Jon Pride (and wife Kathleen), stepbrother Gary Thompson (and wife Kristine), stepbrother Greg Thompson (and wife Cassandra), stepbrother Grant Harter (and wife Alicia), and stepsister Emily Harter. Alisa's fiance;, Robert Wright, was at her side when she passed away peacefully.
Alisa's family expresses deep gratitude to her many friends who brought great joy to her days.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring of 2020 at a place and time to be announced.
A life becomes a memory. Alisa's smile - and how it crinkled her eyes - isn't a daily sight. The squeeze of her hand isn't felt. Her laugh doesn't echo the room or the car or the walk along the lake. But her life doesn't end. It becomes a memory. And her memory sits in your heart ...washed by tears, embraced by recalling, always there to be touched and treasured. Alisa's life sparkled so many other lives. Her treasured family, her valued friends ... her cherished Bob.
Alisa's life doesn't end ...it becomes a memory. Of ski slopes and football games. Of picnics and soft summers.
Of mountains and pure, friendly fun. A life ought to be a joy. Alisa's was. In the love she gave. In the love she received. There is now a curtain of tears through which we view dear Alisa. There will always be tears. And there will always be smiles in the remembering of her. Alisa was more than a person. She was a force. A jewel. A sparkling, caring, treasure of a woman. There will always be tears and smiles. Because there will always be the gift that Alisa was. And the noble, cherished gift that Alisa still is.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020