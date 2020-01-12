Home

Simon Armour Allan Carson lived an amazing and long life and passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Born on March 5, 1928 in Belfast Northern Ireland, he got his MD at Dublin's Royal College of Surgeons. He did his residency in Anesthesiology in Auckland New Zealand before making his way to Seattle, Washington where became a cardiovascular anesthesiologist.

No one loved jazz or cocktail hour more than Allan. Inspired by his love of Fiji which he and his wife visited annually for 42 years, he wrote a novel, "Pacific Intrigue".

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy and his children, Tim and Paddy Sam. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Allan to Providence Hospice of Seattle www.providence.org/hosdonate

Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
