Allan Napier Rumpf
February 16, 1930 ~ April 14, 2020
Allan Rumpf was born in Flushing, New York to Isabel McNab and Frederick Rumpf. As a boy, Allan built ham radios, worked as a soda jerk and developed a lifelong interest in airplanes.
He graduated from Garden City High School and Union College, in Schenectady, NY.
In 1952, Allan married Barbara Krase, from Swarthmore, PA. They had 68 wonderful years together. After relocating across country, they took full advantage of the Northwest outdoors. His older sister, Lib, eventually relocated to Washington State as well.
Allan served as an officer in the US Navy as a young man. He made his career as a Boeing engineer, where he was thrilled to work on the Lunar Orbiter project, and later trained airlines on jet electrical systems. After retiring in 1992, Allan and Barbara moved from Mercer Island to Lake Margaret, near Duvall. In 2015, they moved back to Mercer Island to reside at Covenant Living at the Shores.
He and his wife were among the founding members of the Congregational Church on Mercer Island. He was also an active member of the Tolt United Church of Christ.
A man of many hobbies, Allan was a photographer, master wood turner, sailor, cross-country skier, and tennis player. He collected spinning tops from many countries, eventually donating his collection to the Imagine Children's Museum in Everett, where he did annual top demonstrations.
Allan will be remembered for his warm smile, his many talents, his sweet tooth and his delight in connecting with people to share his interests. He will stay in our hearts above all for the kindness and joy he brought to his family.
Allan is survived by his wife, Barbara, sons Bill (Eve), Dave (Mary) and Eric (Laura), and grandchildren Laura (Jay), Eli, Holly, Anna, Hannah and Jacob, as well as nieces and nephews.
Remembrances can be made to Fred Hutchinson or Union Gospel Mission. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020