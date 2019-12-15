|
|
Allan Paul Kanis
Allan ("Zorba the Greek") was born August 17, 1935. He was known for his love of boating, sunshine, jazz music, Pepsi, trains, planes, and his family and friends. He spent 45 years with Boeing, working at plants all over Puget Sound. He retired from the Boeing Everett Plant in 2001. He used to love taking long bike rides, watching the Blue Angels at Seafair, and sledding with his kids and grandkids down the hill outside of his home when it snowed. He was able to pass the love of many of these things on to his family through all of the wonderful years of memories he created while he was with us. Allan fought Alzheimer's for 2 decades, and he finally was released to Heaven on November 16, 2019.
Allan is survived by, Kay, his loving wife of 60 years; his children, Kristie (Marty), Mark (Shannon), and Michael;
5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; and his sister, Chrisoula St. Dennis and her family.
A private family service was held Friday, December 13, 2019.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019