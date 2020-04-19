|
|
Allan Ray Dannhauer
4/5/26 ~ 4/6/20
He died the day after his 94th birthday. He was born and raised in Chicago. He served in the Navy during WW II and then used the GI bill to go to college, completing a triple major in 3 years. After medical school he did a residency at the Menninger Clinic and practiced as a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst until his retirement at age 70. He was an amateur violinist and loved playing string quartets. He also enjoyed bicycling and sailing, and was proud to have sailed around Vancouver Island and also to Hawaii and back. He loved to read and was a life-long learner. He was preceded in death by his son Edward. He is survived by his sister Audrey, his wife of 64 years, Lila, his daughter Ann, and a large collection of books.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020