Allen Donald Moses
Allen Donald Moses died peacefully at home at age 89 on September 25th, 2019. He always put others first and will be remembered for his welcoming smile, optimistic, caring nature and making all in his presence feel important and loved. Allen was born in Oak Park, Illinois, to Donald & Althea Moses. He graduated from Oak Park Riverforest High School, earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Iowa State College and was commissioned as an Ensign, then assigned to the USS Boxer in waters off North Korea toward the end of Korean hostilities. While in port in San Francisco, he met his future wife, Elizabeth Ayrault, a WAVE. They were married in 1954 and lived in San Diego briefly until his ship returned to Japan. Elizabeth followed when Allen found them a Japanese home in Kamakura. Allen was then ordered to North Vietnam to take part in "Passage to Freedom", when the Navy transferred over 300,000 North Vietnamese to the safety of the South.
After his Navy service, Allen and his young family moved to Seattle, where he began his architecture career. Allen joined the firm of Young, Richardson, Carleton, and Detlie (later TRA) in 1955 where he would spend his entire professional career. Allen's partners and key staff members would, over time, develop the largest multidisciplinary design firm in the Pacific Northwest. He served as the firm's managing partner for almost 30 years prior to his retirement in 1996. Allen was Partner in Charge of the master plan and first construction phases of the Seattle Tacoma International Airport and the Washington State Convention and Trade Center, two of the firm's largest and most challenging projects. Due to his many professional and civic achievements he was designated a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects in 1985.
Allen was a long-time member of Seattle's Downtown Rotary, served for many years on the Episcopal Diocesian Retirement Committee and the Commission on Church Architecture. He was an original member of the Harbor Club and served a term as President. He also served on the Northwest Trek Advisory Council (one of his favorite architectural projects) and many years on the advisory committee for the UW Rome Center.
In retirement Allen enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at their countless activities with his cherished wife and taking them in small groups to Italy, which they had come to love during their four month sabbatical living in Rome with the UW Rome program. He loved his family, friends, his church,and exploring God's creation; especially Mt. Rainier hikes, Sequim Bay visits, and snorkeling in the Bahamas. For 57 years he enjoyed life in the Japanese style home he designed on a hilltop they shared with 4 other young architects and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Golosman; daughter, Christine Hall; brothers-in-law, Ernie Golosman and Dan Ayrault; and nephew John Moses. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; brother, Bruce (Betty Jean); children Mim McFarland (Steve), Sarah Boettcher (Caleb), and Bruce (Lisa); son-in-law, Tom Hall (Sherri); 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Susan Ayrault, and 10 nieces and nephews and their children.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2:00 pm at Church of the Redeemer, Kenmore, Washington (6211 NE 182nd St., Kenmore, WA 98028). In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Church of the Redeemer, World Vision, or the University of Washington Rome Study program, (Washington.edu/rome/gift).
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019